BREAKING: Calgary cops cleared to resume speed cameras at two intersections

Mandatory restrictions introduced in December 2024 removed ATE from all provincial highways and limited Intersection Safety Devices (ISDs) to red-light enforcement on non-provincial roads, eliminating speed-on-green monitoring. Police agencies were allowed to request exemptions for high-risk locations, leading to the current reinstatement.This comes amid troubling statistics: Calgary recorded 29 fatal collisions last year, a 10-year high, and 25 fatal collisions have already occurred so far in 2025.As of Friday, Oct. 3, ISDs for both red-light and speed enforcement will operate at eastbound and westbound 16 Ave. at 68 St. N.E. and eastbound and westbound Hwy. 1A at Twelve Mile Coulee Rd. N.W..“We thank the provincial government for approving the use of automated traffic enforcement at these locations,” said Deputy Chief Cliff O’Brien. “They have proven to be dangerous intersections, and we know that implementing this change will make a positive difference for the safety of the community. Speed is a major factor in the severity of collisions, which deeply impact everyone involved, especially the loved ones of those who are killed or seriously injured.”Data underscores the risk: 16 Ave. and 68 St. N.E. saw 37 collisions in 2024, with speeds ranging from 111 km/h to 192 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone between January and July 2025. Hwy. 1A and Twelve Mile Coulee Rd. N.W. recorded 20 collisions in 2024, with speeds between 121 km/h and 162 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone during the same period..ATE has proven effective in reducing average vehicle speeds, lowering total collisions — including fatal and injury collisions — deterring dangerous driving through fines, and freeing officers to respond to other calls for service. The Calgary Police Service said it remains committed to working with the province to improve traffic safety and protect all Calgarians on the roads.