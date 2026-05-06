Calgary defence lawyer charged with child luring after undercover probe

A Calgary criminal defence lawyer has been charged with a string of child exploitation offences following an undercover investigation by Alberta’s organized crime unit.Jordan Bonner, 46, was arrested April 30 by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation unit, working alongside the Calgary Police Service. Officers executed search warrants at both his home and law office as part of the probe.Investigators allege Bonner engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with multiple minors and distributed child sexual exploitation material. Police claim the communications occurred over Snapchat, where Bonner allegedly used aliases including “jrcbonner,” “whydoyoucare197,” and “daddysboi10.”According to ALERT, the alleged victims were between 11 and 15 years old.The investigation began after a referral from the RCMP’s National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to incidents believed to have occurred in December 2025.Bonner faces multiple charges, including child luring, making and distributing child sexual abuse material, possessing and accessing such material, as well as several firearms-related offences, including unauthorized possession and careless storage..Police say additional victims may exist and are urging anyone with information to contact authorities or Crime Stoppers.Bonner was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.It's not the first time Bonner has been in trouble with the law.Last November, RCMP charged him with criminal harassment after he allegedly threatened a police officer who had previously led an investigation into him.ALERT, which led the investigation, is funded by the Alberta government and brings together specialized law enforcement teams focused on serious and organized crime.