Calgary high school student charged for creating AI-generated child sexual abuse material using classmates' images

A Calgary high school student is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly using artificial intelligence to produce and share child sexual abuse and exploitation material, authorities said.The teen is accused of sexualizing photos of girls from several Calgary-area schools using AI technology. ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit is not identifying the suspect or schools to protect the victims, who have been offered support services.“In the criminal code, child sexual abuse and exploitation material includes photos, videos, and any visual representation of someone under the age of 18, or depicted as being under 18, engaged in explicit sexual activity,” said S/Sgt. Mark Auger of ICE.Police executed a search warrant at the teen’s Calgary home on November 13, seizing two cell phones, a tablet, and a laptop. Calgary Police Service assisted in the investigation..Auger warned teens that creating or sharing deepfake images of minors is “an extreme form of bullying and a criminal offence,” and that authorities will take action against offenders.The 17-year-old faces charges including making, possessing, and distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials, along with criminal harassment. He was released under strict court-ordered conditions, including no contact with anyone under 16 except incidental interactions at work or school, and limits on internet-capable devices for school or work use only.Parliament amended the Criminal Code in 2024 to replace the term “child pornography” with “child sexual abuse and exploitation material,” a change intended to emphasize the abuse and exploitation victims suffer. The provision came into effect in October.ICE began investigating in October 2025 after receiving a tip that such material had been uploaded to a social media platform. The teen’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 8.