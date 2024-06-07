UPDATED: Calgary in danger of running out of water if usage isn't curtailed

The City of Calgary is pleading with residents to cut back on their water use to avoid running out, after a water main rupture Wednesday night.In a Friday press release the City said usage needs to be cut by 25% to avoid running out of water.Thursday, water usage decreased in the morning but surged in the afternoon, exceeding the city's production capacity. Crews have been working around the clock to repair the main break, with efforts ongoing to pump water from the affected area.To mitigate the issue, citizens are asked to take shorter showers, skip unnecessary toilet flushes, and delay laundry until the repairs are completed. The City aims to determine the cause of the break by Friday and restore normal water supply as soon as possible..BOIL ADVISORY AND WATER WAGONSThe Boil Water Advisory remains in place for all residents and businesses in Bowness. Residents and businesses need to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption, including: drinkingbrushing teethcleaning raw foodspreparing infant formula or juicesmaking ice, etc. Alberta Health Services and The City will continue to monitor the situation, including sampling and testing of the drinking water to ensure it is safe for consumption. This advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure. For more information on Boil Water Advisories and using water safely when an advisory is in place, resources for homeowners and businesses is available here: https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/eph/Page15235.aspx#boilwater Nine water wagons have been placed in Bowness in these locations:4527 77 St. N.W. (Bowness Community Association) 5927 Bowness Rd. N.W. (Bow Crest Nursing Home) 7311 34 Ave. N.W. (Our Lady of Assumption School) 4631 85 St. N.W. (On 85 ST beside Belvedere Parkway School) 7915 43 Ave. N.W. (Bow Centre Seniors Home) 2003 46 St. N.W. (James Shouldice Manor - access between school & manor on 47 ST 82 Juniper Dr. N.W. 4628 Montgomery Blvd. N.W. (Bow View Manor Nursing Home) 6540 Bowness Rd. N.W. (on 65 St. N.W. beside Bowness Car Wash)WATER RESTRICTIONS FOR BUSINESSES Businesses are asked to stop water use for all non-essential services. This includes businesses that use water for things such as construction, exterior window cleaning, pesticide applications and washing surfaces. Businesses using water to deliver a product or service that is life sustaining for people, animals and plants are exempt. Other exemptions include businesses that must use water to meet health code standards, such as hospitals and restaurants.WATER RESTRICTIONS FOR RESIDENCESTo share the water currently available, The City has also invoked a mandatory outdoor watering ban and is asking Calgarians to limit their non-essential water use by taking these additional actions:Delay using dishwashers and washing machinesLimiting shower times and keeping baths shallowTurning off humidifiers and ice machinesTurning off water taps when not in useReducing water use in any other way that you safely can. Calgarians are encouraged to use water from rain barrels for outdoor watering. Water from rain barrels is safe to use on growing produce.Community Standards will be taking an education first approach with both businesses and residences while Stage 4 water restrictions remain in place. Restrictions include no watering of lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs. Washing outdoors is also restricted including cars, windows, exterior building surfaces, sidewalks, driveways or walkways. More information on Stage 4 restrictions can be found on calgary.ca/outdoor-water-restrictions.Non-compliance can result in fines starting at $3,000.FIRE BAN AND FIRE SAFETYDue to the major water main break and Level 4 water restrictions, The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) has issued a city-wide fire ban prohibiting the use of fire pits, recreational campfires, outdoor fireplaces and other open flame devices that burn solid fuels barbecues and stoves (charcoal briquettes or wood).The fire ban is in effect until further notice until water supply issues are no longer deemed a risk to health and safety. Fines for violating a fire ban range from $500 to $5,000.For more information on Calgary fire bans and fire safety advisories, visit calgary.ca/firebans or contact 311. Remember to always call 9-1-1 to report a fire..Road restrictions remain in place while crews continue to work on the watermain break. The city encourages Calgarians to avoid the impacted area around 16 Ave. and Home Rd. N.W. and to plan some extra time around their commute as there may be traffic impacts because of this incident.The city will continue to provide updates when information is available via local media, social media, 311 and calgary.ca/wateroutages, and will inform Calgarians when Stage 4 water restrictions are no longer needed.