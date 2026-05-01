BREAKING: Calgary man charged with murdering two children

A 37-year-old Calgary man has been charged with murdering two children, whose bodies were found in a Jeep on a northwest Calgary road.Police say both of the murdered children were under 10 years of age.The man, who can't be named because it would identify the children, faces two charges of first degree murder. He appeared briefly in court Friday and will make another appearance next week.The childrens' bodies were found at 14 St. and John Laurie Blvd. N.W. where a Jeep wa covered in a tarp in the intersection.Police later issued a release on the situation."We understand this incident is deeply upsetting, and will greatly impact the families and loved ones of the children, their communities and our entire city. Our Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) is a free service offered to victims and witnesses of crime or tragedy. If you or if someone you know is in need of support, the Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) is here to help." VAST: 403-428-8398For more information, visit: https://www.calgarypolice.ca/about-us/our-people/victim-assistance-support-team.html...more to come.