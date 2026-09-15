BREAKING: Calgary man charged with threatening to kill Carney

A Calgary man has been charged after allegedly posting a threat on YouTube to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney.The RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) said it received information on July 28 about threats allegedly posted by a YouTube account.INSET launched an investigation with the Calgary Police Service that resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Calgary resident Jamie Dacosta.Dacosta has been charged with uttering a threat to cause death against Carney, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary on Sept. 15.RCMP Federal Policing investigates national security-related criminal offences, including terrorism, espionage, cyber attacks, foreign-influenced activities, terrorist financing and incidents involving internationally protected persons.The RCMP is also responsible for protecting designated Canadian officials, including the prime minister, as well as certain foreign diplomats living in Canada and visiting internationally protected persons.Police said the security environment facing public figures continues to change in Canada and internationally and called for increased vigilance.“Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective,” the RCMP said.Police said non-emergency national security tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network, while immediate threats should be reported to 911 or local police.The RCMP said it would not provide further comment because the investigation remains ongoing and the case is before the courts.