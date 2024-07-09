Calgary police charge four after man kidnapped and held for ransom

After an extensive 11-month investigation, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) has laid multiple charges against four men involved in a kidnapping incident that took place in the summer of 2023. The investigation utilized resources from 17 different areas of the CPS and involved collaboration with various law enforcement agencies across Canada.The incident began on the evening of Tuesday, July 4, 2023, when a man reported that his family member had been abducted. Additionally, three unknown offenders had broken into his residence on the 500 block of 4 Ave. N.E., assaulted him with a weapon, and robbed him. The abductors demanded an undisclosed ransom for the return of the kidnapped family member.CPS officers immediately deployed numerous resources in an attempt to locate and rescue the victim. Initial investigations suggested the incident was drug-related and involved multiple individuals holding the victim hostage at an unknown location. The abductors sent video updates to the family, reiterating their ransom demands.On the following day, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at approximately 5:10 p.m., the victim was released and located by police in downtown Calgary, suffering minor injuries. One man was arrested in connection to the incident.Police didn't say if a ransom had been paid.An 11-month investigation ensued, involving 44 judicial authorizations, several search warrants, production orders, and the seizure of 29 electronic devices. Three additional suspects were identified and believed to be responsible for both the kidnapping and the home invasion.The arrests were made as follows:Salah Aden, 24, initially arrested on July 5, 2023, in Calgary, was re-arrested on May 8, 2024, by the Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto Police Service after failing to appear for his trial. He faces charges including robbery, kidnapping, failure to comply with a release order, possession of an unlicensed weapon, possession of a restricted firearm, assault with a weapon, and failure to attend court. His next court appearance is on July 16.Mustafa Saeed, 23, was arrested on June 5, at his residence on the 3500 block of 8 Ave. S.W. He faces charges of robbery, kidnapping, extortion, assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, and breach of a release order. His next court appearance is on July 15.Brandon Power, 22, was arrested on June 10, in Fort McMurray, with assistance from the Fort McMurray RCMP. Search warrants executed at his residence and vehicle led to the seizure of two handguns, ammunition, and a small amount of drugs. He faces charges including robbery, forcible confinement, extortion, unauthorized possession of a firearm, assault with a weapon, breach of undertaking, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, and possession of proceeds of crime. His next court appearance is on July 24.Mohit Sandhu, 22, was the final suspect arrested on June 18, in Toronto, Ont., with help from the Toronto Police Service. He faces charges of instructing an indictable offence, robbery, and extortion. His court appearance is scheduled for today, July 9, 2024. “A lengthy and complex investigation like this takes a great amount of coordination, several resources from across our service, and strong partnerships with police agencies in other cities and provinces to execute arrests. Our officers continued to work towards locating these suspects, despite their efforts to leave Calgary and evade police," said Insp. Shanon Scott of the CPS Organized Crime & Offender Management Section.The CPS urges anyone with information about this incident to contact the police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.