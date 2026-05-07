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Calgary police identify 16-year-old girl killed in Woodlands stabbing

Calgary police identify 16-year-old girl killed in Woodlands stabbing
Calgary police identify 16-year-old girl killed in Woodlands stabbingCourtesy CBC
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Angeline Boucher
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