Calgary police identify 16-year-old girl killed in Woodlands stabbing

Calgary police have identified a 16-year-old girl killed in a fatal stabbing in the city’s southwest as investigators continue searching for the suspect and the weapon used in the attack.Emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of Woodview Dr. S.W. shortly before 5:40 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a stabbing in the Woodlands neighbourhood.Police say an altercation occurred between the teenage victim and an unidentified individual near 24 St. and Woodview Dr. S.W. The victim suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.Following an autopsy completed Thursday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the victim was identified as Angeline Boucher, 16.Investigators believe the weapon used in the assault may have been discarded nearby and are asking residents in the area to contact police immediately if they discover an edged weapon in garbage bins, recycling containers or surrounding public spaces.Authorities said the homicide does not appear to have been random.No arrests have been made and investigators continue reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses in an effort to determine what led to the deadly confrontation.Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.