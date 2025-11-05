'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH': Calgary police launch new downtown crackdown after crime hits six-year high

Calgary police say “enough is enough” as officers begin another large-scale crackdown on crime and social disorder in the city’s downtown core.Dubbed Safer Calgary – Operation Order, the initiative will see Calgary Police Service (CPS) officers, transit peace officers and community partners patrol priority areas including the East Village, Stephen Avenue and Century Gardens. The operation will combine targeted enforcement with social outreach after what police describe as worsening conditions despite earlier efforts.“Despite ongoing enforcement efforts, including an eight-month concentrated operation earlier this year, the perception — and reality — of social disorder and crime has not improved,” said CPS Chief Katie McLellan. “We’ve heard you. Enough is enough.”Officers will be stationed throughout the day to connect people with support services while cracking down on drug trafficking, violent offences and bylaw violations. .McLellan said arrests will be handled with “dignity, care and connection to services,” emphasizing that enforcement and compassion must work together.The initiative expands on Operation CERTainty, a provincially funded effort earlier this year that placed 50 extra officers downtown. Between February and April, that operation led to 3,478 officer-generated calls for service, 2,480 warrants executed, 373 criminal charges and more than 2,000 referrals to social agencies.Transit Public Safety Chief Marcia Gonder said collaboration across agencies is essential to restoring confidence for Calgarians who use downtown transit. .“Collaboration strengthens our collective ability to respond effectively and enhances the sense of safety for transit users,” she said.The renewed effort comes as violent crime in Calgary’s core has reached its highest level in six years, driven by targeted assaults and street robberies. Disorder-related calls for service are up 19% in the Centre City, even as such calls have dropped 9% elsewhere in the city.McLellan said police can’t solve the crisis alone. “We are only one piece of this complex puzzle,” she said. “As a city we require 24/7 services, safe day spaces, decentralized shelter options, legal reform, expanded peace officer authorities and an open-air drug bylaw.”.Mike Ellis, minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, elcomed the crackdown."Albertans have the right to walk down the street or take public transit without inhaling second hand crystal meth smoke or fearing for their safety. Children also have the right to play in our parks without having to step over used drug needles buried in the sand," said Ellis spokesman Arthur Green."That is why Alberta’s government has taken a zero-tolerance approach to open air drug use, and we are committed to working with our partners across the province to combat drug trafficking and social disorder.""Our government is fully committed to the safety of Calgarians, and while we've seen significant investments made, we know there is more work to be done. I want to thank Chief McLellan and every officer, staff member, and civilian employee of the Calgary Police Service.""Today's massive enforcement blitz cracking down on open-air drug use and associated disorder is not just a news story — it is a clear, decisive action that makes our city safer."