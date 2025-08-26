Calgary police officer charged with theft from multiple local hardware stores

A Calgary Police Service officer has been charged after an investigation into thefts at multiple hardware stores across the city and surrounding areas.Const. Bradley Tepper, 52, was relieved of duty Tuesday following allegations he stole more than $10,000 in merchandise over a 12-month period. Tepper faces one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000. The 20-year CPS veteran is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 24..“When a criminal investigation involves one of our own members, it has the potential to undermine trust and confidence in our Service,” said Calgary Police Chief Katie McLellan. “With investigations like this, our responsibility to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation is integral to upholding our principles of accountability and integrity.”The allegations first came to light in August 2025, when the CPS received a complaint regarding fraudulent activity and multiple thefts at local hardware stores. A subsequent investigation identified Tepper as the suspect.