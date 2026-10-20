Calgary police review reveals major gaps in search for 11-year-old Parker

The Calgary Police Service has identified serious shortcomings in its ability to manage large-scale missing-person investigations following an internal review of the search for 11-year-old Parker, including overwhelmed information systems, staffing pressures and problems coordinating resources.The findings, released Tuesday, follow the largest missing-person search in CPS history, which generated more than 90,000 social media messages, approximately 1,000 formal investigative tips, thousands of emails and 10 terabytes of surveillance footage.Police acknowledged their existing systems were not equipped to efficiently handle the unprecedented volume of information received during the investigation.The review examined the police response, including search operations, investigative procedures, public communications, technology and partnerships with outside agencies.“Like so many Calgarians, our members were deeply affected by Parker's disappearance and remained committed to finding him and supporting his family,” said Calgary Police Chief Katie McLellan.“The review recognizes the efforts of our members, partners and the community throughout this response. It also challenges us to learn from the experience and identify ways we can strengthen future responses to major missing-person investigations and other prolonged critical incidents.”Investigators found that police struggled to receive, organize, assign and track information flowing into the investigation through multiple channels.Officers frequently had to reconcile duplicate tips, determine which investigators were responsible for following up on information and verify whether investigative tasks had been completed.The review recommends establishing a centralized tip-management system, improving information sharing and creating better procedures for tracking investigative assignments.Staffing and operational continuity were also identified as significant challenges.More than 800 searcher deployments were recorded during the response, with CPS personnel, search-and-rescue organizations and other agencies participating in the operation.Officers worked extended hours, volunteered outside their regular duties and faced increasing demands as the search continued.The review found that critical investigative knowledge was sometimes difficult to transfer between shifts or when personnel were replaced.Additional staffing and support functions were often organized through individual initiative rather than established emergency staffing plans..Police say future investigations would benefit from clearer procedures for increasing staffing levels, rotating personnel and maintaining continuity during prolonged operations.The review also found that responsibilities among investigative teams, search managers and emergency management personnel were not always clearly understood.Although additional planning and logistics resources were brought into the operation, the report identified a need for better coordination between the CPS Real Time Operations Centre, Major Events and Emergency Management and other command functions.Technology was another area where the unprecedented scale of the investigation exposed weaknesses.Police relied on drones, mapping technology, video analysis software and digital evidence systems to collect and examine information.However, server capacity, software licensing, technical support and the availability of trained personnel were strained by the demands of the search.The review recommends strengthening technological capabilities and training to ensure systems can handle future large-scale investigations.Public communications also created challenges as police attempted to manage widespread interest in Parker's disappearance.The investigation generated extensive media coverage, public appeals and social media activity, with information flowing into police from across Calgary and beyond.Police said public engagement produced valuable leads but also created significant additional work for investigators and communications staff.The review recommends integrating strategic communications more closely into major incident command operations.It also calls for clearer public alerting procedures and stronger partnerships with organizations such as the Missing Children Society of Canada..The search involved the Alberta Emergency Alert system and the Missing Children Society's Rescu platform, both of which helped expand public awareness.The findings come as a separate provincial review of public alerting procedures remains underway.The City of Calgary has also released findings concerning the initial 911 response to Parker's disappearance.Police said their internal review focused on the subsequent investigation and search operations, rather than reassessing the circumstances of Parker's disappearance or evaluating individual employees.The CPS identified Calgary 911 as an important partner in developing future policies, training and information-sharing procedures.The review also raised concerns about the physical and emotional strain placed on officers and other personnel involved in prolonged investigations.Members faced extended working hours, heavy workloads, emotionally difficult circumstances and intense public scrutiny.Although wellness services were available, the review recommends making mental health and employee support a formal part of operational planning from the beginning of major incidents.McLellan said the investigation demonstrated the commitment of police officers, partner agencies and community volunteers but also exposed organizational weaknesses requiring attention.“The review found that many successes were achieved because people stepped forward, adapted and remained committed under extraordinary pressure,” she said.“At the same time, we identified opportunities to build stronger systems around our people so future responses don't depend as heavily on extraordinary individual effort.”Police stressed the review did not conclude that different staffing, technology or investigative procedures would have changed the outcome of the search.Recommendations will now be considered for future policy changes, training, emergency exercises and technology spending.Parker's family issued a statement thanking first responders, volunteers, search teams and members of the public who participated in the effort to find him.“Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who helped search for Parker,” the family said.“We are profoundly grateful to the first responders, search-and-rescue teams, volunteers, partner organizations, community members, and the countless individuals who gave their time, energy, and support in the hope of bringing Parker home.”The family also welcomed the reviews examining the response.“While nothing can change what our family has endured, we are grateful for the commitment to learning from this tragedy and identifying ways to strengthen future responses for other families.”The family asked for privacy as they continue grieving Parker's death.“We take great comfort in knowing that Parker's life touched so many, and that his memory is helping shape meaningful changes,” the statement concluded.