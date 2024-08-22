Calgary police say missing man was slain, accused charged with second-degree murder

A 47-year-old Calgary man, Shaun Alexander Folk, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance and death of Christopher Stevenson, who was last seen in August, 2023.The charges come after a year-long investigation conducted by the Calgary Police Service, which included extensive searches of a downtown Calgary residence and a rural property on Range Road 293 in Rocky View County, Alberta. The investigation, supported by RCMP resources, gathered enough evidence to lead investigators to believe that Stevenson was murdered that month."This has been an extremely complex investigation where several resources were used from across our Service, as well as several resources from the RCMP," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. "We now believe we have a good understanding of the events leading up to Christopher’s death and the days following his murder. Our investigators are continuing to move this investigation forward and are determined to hold those involved accountable."Folk, who was charged with second-degree murder, is scheduled to appear in court on next Wednesday.Investigators believe others may have information related to Stevenson’s murder and anticipate that additional charges may be laid in the coming days or weeks.It's not the first time Folk has had a run-in with the law.The Calgary Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit has seized multiple firearms and seized more than $275,000 in cash and $137,000 worth of drugs following a 2019 firearms investigation. Folk was one of two people have since been charged with 84 offences. On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, CPS was made aware that the contents of a package being shipped to a residence in Calgary did not match the item's description. The package was examined and the item was determined to be a firearm solvent trap, which can easily be modified into a firearm suppressor. Officers from the CPS's Guns and Gangs Unit began investigating and identified two potential suspects. While investigating, police observed a 2017 Land Rover parked outside of the suspect residence, which was believed to be stolen. On Monday, June 24, 2019, officers executed a search warrant on the residence, located in the 1000 block of 15 Ave. S.W., with the assistance of officers from patrol and the Tactical Unit. As a result, police seized the following: • $177,850 in Canadian currency • $100,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency • Six handguns • One sawed-off shotgun • One rifle • Several firearm suppressors • 5,000 fentanyl pills • Over 500 grams of methamphetamine • A small amount of cocaine, LSD and psilocybin • Items relating to credit card and identification fraud • A stolen 2017 Land Rover • A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle Folk, then 42, of Calgary, was charged with 51 offences including unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm knowing it was unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so, breaching a recognizance, possession of stolen property over $5,000, as well as fraud- and drug-related charges. Anyone with information about Christopher Stevenson’s death is urged to contact the Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 or share tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 Tips app.