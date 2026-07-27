BREAKING: Calgary police scale back ground search for missing boy Parker after 12 days

Calgary police are scaling back the extensive ground search for missing boy Parker after nearly two weeks of around-the-clock efforts failed to locate him, but investigators insist the search for answers is far from over.In an update released Monday, the Calgary Police Service said the investigation is shifting away from large-scale physical searches and toward following investigative leads based on the evidence gathered since Parker disappeared on July 16.Police stressed the decision does not mean the search has ended."The commitment to locating Parker remains unchanged," the service said. "Investigators will continue to assess new information and pursue investigative leads."The search has become one of the largest in recent Calgary history.Over the past 12 days, police officers, specialized units, trained search volunteers, partner agencies and members of the public have participated in the operation.Ground search teams, the Air Support Unit, Canine Unit, Mounted Patrol Team and Mountain Bike Unit were deployed across the city as officers searched for the missing child.According to police, searchers covered more than 8,600 kilometres on foot — roughly the distance between Calgary and Rome, Italy — while dedicating more than 5,500 hours to the effort.Investigators also searched hundreds of homes and businesses, assessed more than 600 public tips and reviewed more than 100,000 CCTV clips from over 650 cameras, along with residential security camera and dashcam footage.Despite those efforts, Parker has not been found.Police Chief Katie McLellan said the case has deeply affected both investigators and the community."This case has affected the community deeply, and there is not a single member of this team who does not want to find Parker and bring answers to his family," McLellan said."We have felt the heartbreak of this search alongside Parker's family and alongside the community that has rallied around them. While our search efforts are evolving, our commitment is not. We will continue to pursue every investigative avenue available to us, and we remain steadfast in our determination to find Parker.".Acting Staff Sgt. Scott Guterson echoed that commitment, saying investigators will continue working the case regardless of how long it takes."Every single person involved in this search desperately wants to find Parker, and despite the refocus from a large ground presence, we will not rest until we do," Guterson said."To Parker's family, and to all of the Calgarians who supported the search efforts along the way, thank you. We are not giving up. We will continue this investigation for as long as it takes."Police thanked the thousands of volunteers, partner agencies, community members and media organizations that assisted during the search.The Calgary Police Service also acknowledged the emotional toll the investigation has taken on the city and encouraged anyone struggling with the situation to seek support through its Victim Assistance Support Team.Investigators are continuing to appeal to the public for information that could help locate Parker. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service.