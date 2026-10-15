Calgary police seize $8.8 million in drugs and cash, charge four men in major trafficking bust

Four men have been charged after Calgary police dismantled a drug trafficking network and seized more than $8.8 million in drugs and cash in one of the largest busts in the department's history.The Calgary Police Service (CPS) announced Thursday that investigators confiscated approximately $6.8 million worth of illegal drugs and more than $2 million in Canadian and American currency following a four-month investigation into a suspected drug distribution operation spanning Calgary and Edmonton.Police seized more than 53 kilograms of illegal drugs, nearly 300,000 prescription pills and large quantities of cash during searches of five residences in Calgary and Cochrane.“This is one of the largest drug seizures in CPS history and represents a significant disruption to a drug trafficking network operating in Calgary,” said Acting Police Chief Asif Rashid.“The volume of drugs seized had the potential to cause immense harm not only to Calgarians, but to communities across our province. Our investigators deserve tremendous credit for taking these drugs off our streets.”The investigation began in June 2026 after the CPS Drug Unit identified a Calgary residence suspected of being connected to drug trafficking.Over the following four months, investigators identified four suspects believed to be involved in distributing illegal drugs throughout Calgary and Edmonton.The operation involved 16 CPS units, along with assistance from the Edmonton Police Service, RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency..Police obtained 18 judicial authorizations and executed nine search warrants targeting residences and vehicles connected to the investigation.On October 8, officers searched five properties, including four in Calgary and one in Cochrane.The Calgary locations included the 6100 block of Penbrooke Dr. N.E.., 800 block of Bridge Cres. N.E., 8200 block of 8 Ave. S.E. and 400 block of 19 Ave. N.E.A fifth search was conducted in the 100 block of Willow Green in Cochrane.Investigators seized 40.3 kilograms of powder cocaine, 6.9 kilograms of MDMA, 4.3 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 654 grams of crack cocaine and 31 grams of ketamine.Police also recovered 298,452 prescription pills, including Xanax, codeine, oxycodone, Percocet, Dilaudid and cychlorphine.More than $2 million in Canadian and U.S. currency was also confiscated.Tomas Bahta, 19, of Calgary, faces one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court October 28.Mohammed Ibrahim, 31, of Calgary, faces one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and 13 counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court October 16.Fozee Ibrahim, 29, of Calgary, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court October 28.Aidan Saunders, 29, of Cochrane, faces one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court November 4.Police described the seizure as a major disruption to an alleged trafficking operation capable of distributing significant quantities of dangerous drugs across Alberta.