UPDATED: Calgary police warn public after naked man randomly sexually assaults woman in Elbow Park

Calgary police are urging residents to remain vigilant after a random sexual assault involving a group of young women in the Elbow Park area over the weekend. The incident has prompted increased patrols and an ongoing investigation.Shortly before 1 a.m., three women were walking back through Elbow Park, west of 32 Ave. and 8 St. S.W., a nude man suddenly approached them. The suspect sexually assaulted one woman and pinned another to the ground. Two of the women managed to escape and return to the residence, where they immediately called the police.Police arrived at the scene at approximately 1:05 a.m. and located the third woman, who was also heading back to the residence. Despite a thorough search by the Calgary Police Service, including door knocks in the area and patrols by HAWCS and the Canine Unit, the suspect was not found.The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and facial hair."Serious incidents, especially when they appear to be random, are extremely concerning for victims and for the whole community," said Staff Sgt. Brad Moore of the Calgary Police Service. "We have increased patrols in the area where the reported attack occurred, and officers are continuing to investigate. We are asking citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police."Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.