Calgary Catholic school principal charged with child porn offences

A Calgary school principal has been charged with offences relating to child sexual abuse materials following an investigation by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit.ICE charged Bruce Campbell on April 16, 2024 with possessing and accessing child pornography. The 61-year-old man was employed as a principal at Sacred Heart elementary school, 1312 15 St S.W.“Currently we believe these offences are solely related to online activities, but can appreciate how parents and students would be shocked and concerned about these charges,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger.Campbell allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse materials via Skype and ALERT was notified via the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre in January 2024, said ALERT in a Monday press release.Campbell’s Calgary home was searched and a number of phone and computers were seized. A preliminary forensic analysis of the seized devices found child sexual abuse materials on his work-issued cellphone.“This principal is no longer employed at our district. We take these allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with ALERT in their investigation,” a statement from the Calgary Catholic school board read.“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. District counsellors are available as always to support students. Our thoughts and prayers are with anyone who has been impacted.”While the investigation and charges are related to online offences, the nature of Campbell’s employment placed him in a position of trust and authority. ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).Campbell was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, and is awaiting his next scheduled court appearance on May 10.