Feds and Alberta strike deal to speed up project approvals and cut red tape

The governments of Canada and Alberta have reached an agreement-in-principle to streamline environmental and impact assessments, giving the province more control over projects within its jurisdiction and reducing federal duplication that has slowed development.The Cooperation Agreement on Environmental and Impact Assessment is designed to ensure major projects move forward faster, building on last year’s energy agreement and recent regulatory reforms, including the removal of the oil and gas production cap and the net zero power regulations.Under the agreement, Canada will recognize Alberta as best positioned to lead environmental assessments for projects primarily under provincial authority. For projects involving federal works or lands, Ottawa will integrate Alberta’s regulatory requirements where appropriate and at the province’s request. In cases where both federal and provincial assessments apply, Canada and Alberta will coordinate reviews, defer to provincial conditions where similar rules exist, and align timelines and reporting to reduce duplication.“This agreement is a meaningful next step toward faster, more efficient project reviews, and removes the need for federal approvals of projects that are squarely within the province’s jurisdiction. This will see Alberta projects approved faster, and shovels in the ground sooner,” said Premier Danielle Smith..Prime Minister Mark Carney, added: “In the face of global trade shifts, Canada and Alberta are launching the next phase of our partnership. Together, we will build big and build fast to create a stronger, more sustainable, more independent economy for Albertans and all Canadians.”Grant Hunter, Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, said the agreement balances efficiency with environmental protections. “By reducing duplication and relying on Alberta’s proven assessment process, we can move projects forward faster and give investors the certainty they need,” he said.Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Indigenous Relations, emphasized that the deal maintains a commitment to indigenous rights and meaningful consultation throughout project development.The Business Council of Alberta welcomed the move, with president Adam Legge noting it would reduce approval timelines, provide greater certainty, and improve conditions for spending in the province.Negotiations on methane reduction and carbon pricing continue, and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada will post the draft agreement for a 21-day public comment period before finalizing it. Alberta continues to challenge the constitutionality of the federal Impact Assessment Act.