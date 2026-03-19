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BREAKING: Canada joins European, Japanese Strait of Hormuz statement

Canada joins United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan in Strait of Hormuz statement
The Strait of Hormuz, global choke point for oil shipments
The Strait of Hormuz, global choke point for oil shipments Google Maps
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Canada
Canadian Government
Strait Of Hormuz
Iran War
Canada and Allies

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