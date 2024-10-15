Canada lists Samidoun as terrorist entity

Canada has officially listed Samidoun as a terrorist entity.The move comes amid pressure to do so from Conservatives and concerned citizens.In a statement, Public Safety Canada explained that under the new designation, Samidoun will no longer be able to operate in Canada, and it will be a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to "knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group," or "directly or indirectly provide property knowing that it will be used by or benefit a terrorist group."Samidoun is an international fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which has long been designated a terrorist entity in Canada."Violent extremism, acts of terrorism or terrorist financing have no place in Canadian society or abroad," Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc said. "The listing of Samidoun as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code sends a strong message that Canada will not tolerate this type of activity, and will do everything in its power to counter the ongoing threat to Canada's national security and all people in Canada."