UPDATED: Canada Post lost $748 million in 2023

Canada Post has reported a substantial loss before tax of $748 million for the fiscal year 2023, attributed to shifting consumer needs, declining mail volumes, and intense competition in the parcel delivery sector.The postal service, grappling with profound changes in consumer behavior and market dynamics, encountered significant challenges in 2023. The surge in competition in the parcel delivery landscape post-pandemic, coupled with the ongoing decline in Transaction Mail volumes, has exerted immense financial pressure on Canada Post.The erosion of Canada Post's parcel delivery market share has been particularly noteworthy, plummeting from 62% before the pandemic to a 29% in 2023. Meanwhile, Transaction Mail, a historically significant revenue source, continues its downward trajectory, with volumes and revenue dwindling consistently over the years.In response to these challenges, Canada Post's revenue for 2023 witnessed a decline of $240 million, a 3.3% drop compared to the previous year. The loss before tax widened by $200 million from the previous year, exacerbating the financial strain on the Corporation.Operating costs for Canada Post in 2023 increased marginally by $11 million, primarily driven by higher labor costs, non-capital investments, and depreciation expenses. However, these increases were partially offset by lower employee benefit costs.The mandate of Canada Post, as stipulated by the Canada Post Corporation Act, dictates that it must operate in a financially self-sustaining manner, relying solely on revenue generated from the sale of its products and services.Doug Ettinger, President and CEO of Canada Post, acknowledged the need for adaptation in the face of changing consumer needs, emphasizing the decline in mail volumes over the past two decades. "An operating model designed to deliver nearly 5.5 billion letters in 2006 cannot be sustained on the 2.2 billion letters we delivered last year," he said a Friday statement.The Canada Post Group of Companies recorded a loss before tax of $529 million, with Purolator and SCI Group Inc. contributing to the overall results.