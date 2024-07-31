Canada scoops up bronze medal in men's butterfly swim

Canadian Ilya Kharun, who is 19 years old and from Montreal, won an Olympic bronze medal in the men's 200-m butterfly finals Wednesday at the La Defense Arena at the 2024 Paris Games. This marks the first time Canada has ever placed in the men’s swimming event, and the first time a Canadian man has won a medal in swimming since 2012 in London. Kharun completed the race in 1:52.80, one second shorter than his national record. France’s Leon Marchand won gold with 1:52.21, an Olympic record, and Hungary’s Kristof Milak placed third. Canada now has a total of seven medals: two gold, two silver and now three bronze.