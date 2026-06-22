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Canada unveils nuclear strategy to double workforce and expand uranium production

Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson.
Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson.Ben Nelms/CBC
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