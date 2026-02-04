Canada’s EV mandate set to be scrapped as Ottawa unveils new automotive strategy

CALGARY — Ottawa is expected to announce it is scrapping Canada’s electric vehicle (EV) mandate and replacing it with a new system of fuel efficiency standards and credits.The CBC reports the decision is part of the federal government’s national automotive strategy set to be announced on Thursday.Sources close to the matter have said the Liberal government is also expected to bring back popular incentives for customers who purchase EVs, and that the system replacing the current mandate will allow manufacturers to earn credits by producing EVs and carry over credits earned under the old mandate.Stakeholders were also consulted on improving Canada’s passenger automobile and light truck greenhouse gas emission regulations.Prime Minister Mark Carney has been under pressure from the Conservative Party, as well as leaders from the auto sector, to scrap the incremental sales targets requiring 60% of all new cars to be electric by 2030 and 100% by 2035.In September, the prime minister paused the 2026 targets and announced a 60-day review, stating that the country’s auto industry already had "enough on its plate" dealing with tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.It is currently unclear when the government will put the new system in place, or whether it will achieve the same emission targets.