News

Canadian citizen dies in Iran 'at the hands of' Islamic regime

The deceased has not been publicly identified.
Ayatollah Khamenei
Ayatollah KhameneiIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Iran
Protests
Islamic Regime
Canadian citizen

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news