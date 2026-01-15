Canadian citizen dies in Iran 'at the hands of' Islamic regime

A Canadian citizen has been killed by the Islamic regime of Iran as authorities violently crack down on anti-ayatollah protests.The deceased has not been publicly identified, nor has an exact cause of death been revealed.."I have just learned that a Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities," Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand wrote in a post on X. "Our consular officials are in contact with the victim’s family in Canada and my deepest condolences are with them at this time."She lamented that "peaceful protests by the Iranian people — asking that their voices be heard in the face of the Iranian regime’s repression and ongoing human rights violations — has led the regime to flagrantly disregard human life.""This violence must end," Anand declared. "Canada condemns and calls for an immediate end to the Iranian regime’s violence."More to come...