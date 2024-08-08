Canadian Skylar Park wins taekwondo bronze medal for Canada at Paris 2024

Canadian Olympic taekwondo fighter Skylar Park won the bronze medal in the women’s 57-kg weight category match Thursday at the Paris 2024 Games. The 25-year-old from Winnipeg, MB, beat Laetitia Aoun of Lebanon in the bronze medal contest.Earlier Park beat Hatice Kubra Ilgan of Turkey in a battle to advance to the bronze medal round, guaranteeing her a medal. Like boxing and judo, a medal is awarded to both athletes in the bronze medal match. She lost in the quarterfinals to Kim Yujin of South Korea, who advanced to the finals, making room for Park to compete. Canada so far in the 2024 Paris Olympics has won 21 medals: six gold, five silver and 10 bronze.