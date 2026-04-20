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UPDATED: Canadian tourist killed in Mexico shooting at Teotihuacan Pyramids

A Canadian woman has been killed and multiple others have been injured after a gunman opened fire at Mexico’s Teotihuacan Pyramids, a popular tourist spot, before committing suicide.
A Canadian woman has been killed and multiple others have been injured after a gunman opened fire at Mexico’s Teotihuacan Pyramids, a popular tourist spot, before committing suicide. Courtesy of Breaking911 via X.
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Mexico
Shooting
Global Affairs Canada
Canadian
Shootings
canadian tourist
tourist killed
teotihuacan

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