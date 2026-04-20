UPDATED: Canadian tourist killed in Mexico shooting at Teotihuacan Pyramids

CALGARY — A Canadian woman has been killed and six others have been injured after a gunman opened fire at Mexico’s Teotihuacan Pyramids, a popular tourist spot, before committing suicide. .Mexico’s security cabinet has said emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and an investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack. El Pais reports that the attack began around midday when the shooter climbed the Pyramid of the Moon and opened fire from the top. “A man fired shots at the location and later took his own life," a statement from officials read. "Tragically, a woman of Canadian nationality lost her life and three other people were injured and are receiving medical attention.".Mexican authorities have since recovered a firearm, a bladed weapon, as well as several cartridges.President Claudia Sheinbaum, has instructed security forces to investigate the incident and added that more agents from the Ministries of Interior and Culture were heading to Teotihuacan to provide assistance and support.."What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families," Sheinbaum."We are in contact with the Canadian embassy.".The historical site sees a large number of tourists come to take in the cultural centre every year.