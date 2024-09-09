UPDATED: Carney to join Liberals as Trudeau's special advisor

Mark Carney is set to make his first foray into federal politics as special advisor to Justin Trudeau.The former Bank of Canada governor will likely help the Liberal prime minister with his fiscal policy.Sources within the party told Global News that Carney will be working with the party and Trudeau himself, not the Prime Minister's Office, the Privy Council Office, or the Finance Minister's Office.“Throughout his extensive career both in public service and the private sector, Mark Carney’s ideas, deep experience, and proven economic leadership have made a bedrock contribution to a better economic future for all Canadians,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.“As Chair of the Leader’s Task Force on Economic Growth, Mark’s unique ideas and perspectives will play a vital role in shaping the next steps in our plan to continue to grow our economy and strengthen the middle class, and to urgently seize new opportunities for Canadian jobs and prosperity in a fast-changing world.”Carney said he is up for the challenge.“The world is becoming more divided and dangerous, but the hard work of Canadians means we can manage these risks and seize the enormous opportunities in the new global economy,” said Carney. “Canada’s Liberals have achieved real progress for all Canadians. With a winning growth plan, we can build the strongest economy in the G7 and an even better future for all.” .Upon hearing of the move, Conservative member of parliament Michelle Rempel Garner raised questions regarding Carney's dealings in the private sector."Will he be subject to the Accountability Act (eg, have to do an ethics filing, etc), and will his many business interests be put in blind trusts?" she asked in a post on X. "If not, why?"Carney currently serves as chair of Bloomberg LP as well as Brookfield Asset Management, which is one of the largest alternative investment companies in the world.His name had been floated as a potential replacement for Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party..Speaking near the Liberals' caucus retreat in Nanaimo, BC, Conservative MP and former party leader Andrew Scheer argued that even if Carney were to become leader, it wouldn't make a difference come election time."They're basically the same people," he said of Carney and Trudeau, describing them as "out of touch elites who believe that they know better than hardworking Canadians."More to come....This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.