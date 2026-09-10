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Carney welcomes Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Alberta

Zelenskyy arrives in Alberta ahead of federal cabinet summit in Banff where he will be hosted by the Prime Minister
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr ZelenskyyCPAC
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Calgary
Ukraine War
Banff
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canada-Ukraine realtions
cabinet summit
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