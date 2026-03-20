UPDATED: Chuck Norris dead at 86

Legendary martial artist and action film star Chuck Norris has died, a statement from his family confirms.He was 86.The announcement comes after news that Norris had been hospitalized Thursday after a "medical emergency" and was brought to the hospital on the island of Kauai, Hawaii.In a statement posted on Norris' Instagram page, his family writes, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning.""To the world, he was a martial artist, an actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," the statement continues.Norris will be most remembered for his role as a pioneer of the early martial arts craze in North America and for his roles in countless action movies. His acting career stretched all the way from 1968's The Wrecking Crew, where he was an uncredited extra, all the way to 2026's Zombie Plane, where he played himself.His most notable film and television roles include his major debut in Bruce Lee's 1972 picture The Way of the Dragon and his portrayal of Cordell Walker on the action crime TV series Walker, Texas Ranger..Born on March 10th, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, as Carlos Ray Norris, his parents were Wilma Lee, a homemaker, and Ray Dee Norris, a Second World War veteran and truck driver.As a young man Norris enlisted in the United States Air Force, reaching the rank of airman first class; at the same time, he began to compete in martial arts tournaments.While competing in these tournaments, he met Bruce Lee, then just starting to break through in film and TV.Norris got his first big role in Lee's film The Way of the Dragon, beginning an acting career that would last until the year he died.After working his way through Hollywood, Norris made a name for himself as a bonafide action star and later became one of the earliest internet 'memes' with outlandish and ridiculous 'facts' posted about Norris, making tongue-in-cheek jokes about his abilities and feats.Norris was also an outspoken supporter of the Republican Party and a vocal conservative; he was also a big supporter of the military and veterans, once going to visit American troops stationed in Iraq in 2007.He will be remembered around the world for his acting, martial arts ability, and internet fame; his notoriety truly transcended generations.