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UPDATED: Chuck Norris dead at 86

Martial artist and action film legend has died, statement from family confirms
Promo image of Chuck Norris from 'Invasion USA' film
Promo image of Chuck Norris from 'Invasion USA' filmCannon Films
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Chuck Norris
Chuck Norris dead

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