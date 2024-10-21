Coquitlam resident found dead after home washed away by mudslide

Authorities have revealed that a Coquitlam resident reported missing after their home was washed away by a mudslide has been found deceased.The family of the victim, a 57-year-old woman, has been notified, and no further information regarding her identity will be provided to the public."This is a deeply tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends," Media Relations Officer Corporal Alexa Hodgins said. "We would like to thank Canada Task Force 1 – Urban Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for their search efforts and locating the victim."According to the Coquitlam RCMP, officers responded to reports of a mudslide along Quarry Rd. between Calgary Dr. and MacIntyre Rd. around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday October 19.They observed "a large amount of fast-moving water and debris across the road," and eventually realized that a house had been washed away by the sheer force of nature. They began searching for the homeowner, but were unable to locate them.More to come...