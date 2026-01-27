Corb Lund’s anti-coal mining petition reapproved by Elections Alberta

CALGARY — Country music singer Corb Lund has had his citizens’ petition to stop coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains reapproved.Lund’s original application was approved by Elections Alberta in early December.Before the petition could be formally issued for signature collection, the provincial government passed Bill 14, which changed the citizen initiative process.Since the petition had not yet been issued, Elections Alberta told Lund it had been cancelled under the new rules and that he would have to resubmit an application.On Tuesday, Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure determined the petition meets the requirements of section 2 of the Citizen Initiative Act..“The Government of Alberta shall prohibit through legislation all coal exploration and mining activities within the Eastern Slopes of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, other than mines that are in actual production as of January 1, 2026,” the singer’s petition reads.“For clarity, this prohibition includes Northback Holdings’ Grassy Mountain Project and Valory Resources’ Blackstone Project as well as any projects to expand any producing mines.”Before Bill 14 was approved, Lund had previously said he expected signature collection to possibly begin in early February if Elections Alberta issued the petition.He previously needed to collect 177,752 signatures (10% of ballots cast in the last provincial election) from Canadian citizens aged 18 years or older who reside in Alberta within 120 days of the petition’s approval.