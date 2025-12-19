Court blocks bid to seize Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barbers' truck

An Ontario judge has rejected the Crown’s attempt to permanently confiscate the truck of Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, dealing a setback to prosecutors seeking to seize what the court heard is his main source of income.The Ontario Court of Justice dismissed the forfeiture application targeting Barber’s 2004 Kenworth long-haul truck, known as “Big Red,” which he uses to support his family. The Crown argued the vehicle was offence-related property stemming from Barber’s role in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.Court records show police had directed Barber where to park the truck during the protest and later instructed him to move it, yet prosecutors still pursued its permanent seizure. The judge’s ruling brings the forfeiture proceedings to an end, at least for now.Barber said the decision was a relief, calling the attempt to take his truck an unjust punishment for peaceful protest. His lawyer, Marwa Racha Younes, said the court reached the right conclusion based on the circumstances of the case.Barber is continuing to appeal his criminal conviction and sentence related to the convoy protest.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which has funded Barber’s legal defence since 2022, welcomed the decision. President John Carpay said asset forfeiture is an extraordinary power that should not be used to penalize Canadians for exercising their right to peaceful assembly.