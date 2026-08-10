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UPDATED: 'NEW NORMAL': Calgary cop shot twice as gangster turns traffic stop into gunfight, suspect later found dead

Calgary Police Insp. Darren Smith (left) and Chief Katie McLellan at a press conference on August 10, 2026.
Calgary Police Insp. Darren Smith (left) and Chief Katie McLellan at a press conference on August 10, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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