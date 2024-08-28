E. coli outbreak closes central Alberta daycare

A child-care facility in Blackfalds, just north of Red Deer, has been temporarily closed following an outbreak of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC), which has sickened several individuals. Alberta Health is actively monitoring the situation at the Aspen Lakes Discovery Centre (East location) after the outbreak was declared on August 23, 2024.The alert was initially raised when a child attending the facility tested positive for STEC. Since then, three more cases—two additional children and one staff member—have been confirmed as of Wednesday, bringing the total to four.Alberta Health Services (AHS) Environmental Public Health is leading the investigation to determine the source and root cause of the infection, which remains unknown. The team is collaborating with the child-care facility to review and strengthen cleaning, sanitation, and isolation protocols to prevent further transmission.The facility, which cares for 136 children and employs 25 staff members, is under close scrutiny. AHS is following up with all individuals who may have been exposed to the bacteria.STEC is known to cause symptoms such as diarrhea and stomach cramps, with the potential for more severe complications like hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can result in hospitalization and long-term kidney issues. The infection can spread not only through contaminated food but also from person to person, particularly among young children.The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing, and no further details have been released.Individuals with concerns about E. coli are encouraged to contact Health Link at 811 for more information.