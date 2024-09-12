UPDATED: Eby says BC will end consumer carbon tax if feds remove requirement

David Eby has announced that if the Trudeau Liberals do away with the rule requiring British Columbia to have a consumer carbon tax, he will end it.The move comes after months of support for the tax, which has been widely criticized by Conservatives at the provincial and federal level. .According to CBC News' Katie DeRosa, Eby explained that if the feds remove "the legal backstop requiring us to have a consumer carbon tax in BC, we will end the consumer carbon tax.".Per CHEK News' Rob Shaw, Eby referred to the federal increases to the carbon tax as "unsustainable hikes." For the past few months, however, he has championed the increases, and maintained that the tax left British Columbians with more money in their pockets, not less.The move was slammed by Conservative leader John Rustad, who called Eby a "flip-flopping liar."."David Eby's sudden reversal on the carbon tax is a desperate attempt to salvage his sinking political ship," Rustad said in a press release. "Let's be clear: Eby has spent years championing this disastrous tax that punishes families and businesses. Now, faced with growing opposition, he's pretending to care. It's nothing more than a cynical ploy."He went on to suggest that Eby, "flip-flopped on this because he's losing ground, and if re-elected, he'll waste no time reversing his position on this tax.""No matter who sit in power in Ottawa or what new schemes they cook up," Rustad continued, "the BC Conservatives will ensure that British Columbians are never burdened by this failed tax again. We stand firm in our promise to end this tax for good."More to come....This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.