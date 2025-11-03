WATCH: Eby says BC won't launch anti-tariff ad campaign

Premier David Eby has changed his tune regarding British Columbia's anti-tariff ad campaign, revealing that Victoria will not be launching them as planned.The move came following a meeting with federal leaders, including Canada-US Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.Eby had previously said he'd go ahead with the ads despite President Donald Trump ending trade talks with Canada over a similar campaign launched by the government of Ontario.During a press conference in Vancouver on Monday, he said they would only air in coordination with Ottawa's communications strategy..Eby explained that he and LeBlanc spoke about the ads, and came to the conclusion that they both wanted an "integrated, coordinated approach" between both levels of government.""Going forward, we're gonna ensure that our communications are in line," he said. "When the time comes to speak with Americans, we'll do it in partnership with the federal government and my belief is now that the province is not going it alone on softwood, that we have a strong partner here that whatever tactic is ... we're gonna be doing it together."Eby acknowledged that it marks "a shift in our policy in BC," calling it "a recognition of the efforts that have been made" by the federal government to come to the province's assistance in its time of need.When asked whether LeBlanc had requested on behalf of the prime minister that BC ditch the ad campaign, Eby made it clear that the Ottawa "didn't have to ask.""I knew that it was a source of anxiety for many people … given the reaction to the Ontario tariff [ads]," he said. "One of my commitments to the federal government was that if they came to the table with us, if they sat with us, then we would work with them on communications, on strategy, on how to support the sector, and how to move forward."Eby added that he was "pleasantly surprised" by Ottawa's response, adding that Victoria no longer feels like they're "going it alone" in the fight against Trump's tariffs.