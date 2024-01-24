UPDATED: Edmonton city hall shooter says he was tired of 'wokeism disease' hitting Canada

A video manifesto from the man who apparently shot up Edmonton city hall on Tuesday says he was on a mission against 'wokeism disease' that is hitting every part of Canadian society.The man, identified by Western Standard sources as Bezhani Sarvar, 28, says he was also frustrated with the country's housing crisis, racism, immigration, inflation and taxpayers money being used to fight the war in Gaza.Western Standard sources say he has been charged with charged with reckless arson in an occupied property, possessing incendiary materials (Molotov cocktail), use of a firearm while committing an offence, careless use of a firearm (assault rifle), throwing an explosive substance, as well as possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon without a licence, and discharging a firearm into a building.The video, first obtained by Rebel News, has now been taken down from YouTube..The video starts out with a Muslim greeting by Sarvar."Before I do my mission, I want you to know I am not a physcopath" and "doesn't believe in bloodshed. I am not one of these monsters who hurt children.""I'm tired of seeing tyranny and corruption taking over our lives," Sarvar says.Savar says he is married with a "beautiful wife and beautiful children, I love dearly."He calls for police officers, teachers, diplomats, doctors, politcians to "rise up against this wokeism disease that is leading our generation into deception."Savar says Canadians must unite to battle inflation, the housing crisis, the immigration crisis and racism together."We must respect Canadian laws," Savar says.The last minute of the manifesto is in Arabic."I know if I don't succeed in my mission, somebody else will succeed for me."Edmonton police haven't commented Wednesday.Edmonton’s city hall remained closed on Wednesday after an unidentified assailant fired random shots and hurled a Molotov cocktail in the building on Tuesday morning.Details on the shooter have been slow to emerge, but Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee confirmed he appeared to be wearing what security video clearly shows what looks like tactical gear — including a security jacket, vest and shirt with insignia and lapels.He also said police had not determined where he obtained the firearm, other than to note “it was a gun that could fire multiple rounds quickly.” The man was also carrying multiple incendiary devices.Although there were no injuries, the capital city was still on edge after the man walked into the building via the parkade and randomly began shooting around 10:30 a.m. before he was taken down by an unarmed member of the Commissionaires.Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sochi urged Edmontonians not to speculate as police investigate. “This is a very difficult time for all of us as a city, we are grappling with something that we have never imagined would happen,” he said."Please continue to rely on accurate information and please do not speculate and do not pass judgement on this. Let's let the facts come out."...more to come