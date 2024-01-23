News

Edmonton man arrested after firing shots, throwing Molotov cocktail inside City Hall

BREAKING: Edmonton man arrested after firing shots, throwing Molotov cocktail inside City Hall
BREAKING: Edmonton man arrested after firing shots, throwing Molotov cocktail inside City HallCourtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
City Hall
Edmonton Poilce Service
Molotov Cocktail
man arrested

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news