Edmonton man arrested after firing shots, throwing Molotov cocktail inside City Hall

An Edmonton man has been arrested after he opened fire and threw Molotov cocktails from the second floor of City Hall Tuesday. Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking people to avoid the building and have closed surrounding roads. Firetrucks and ambulances are on-scene as police in tactical gear conduct a sweep of the building.Police responded to a weapons complaint Tuesday morning at about 10:30 and had the building evacuated. The man was arrested and now is in custody. EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout released a statement confirming “shots were fired in City Hall and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor.”No injuries have been reported so far. A reporter from CBC was attending a committee meeting at City Hall and “heard three loud bangs from the building's atrium.”The mayor, city councillors and office workers were “temporarily locked in the room” and soon thereafter the fire alarm started going off. Ward Dene Coun. Aaron Paquette said “we heard some very loud bangs.”“The initial thought was maybe a pallet was falling because you wouldn't expect something that to be happening," Paquette told the reporter. "But then security came in and said, 'You know, these are actual shots fired and we need to follow the emergency procedures at this point.' So that's what we all did."