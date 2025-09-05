UPDATED: Edmonton officer charged with aggravated assault after shooting

An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with aggravated assault following a non-fatal shooting earlier this year.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) began its investigation on March 1, 2024, after the officer-involved shooting. Evidence gathered during the probe provided reasonable grounds to believe an offence had been committed. In accordance with the Police Act, the investigation was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) to determine whether charges were warranted.Following the ACPS review, ASIRT Acting Executive Director Matthew Block announced that Sgt. Neil Thompson would be charged under Sec. 268 of the Criminal Code. .On March 1, 2024 Edmonton police received 911 calls reporting that someone had been stabbed outside a bar in Edmonton’s just before 7:30 p.m.After the stabbing, a person followed the suspect while calling 911.Near Stony Plain Rd. and 178 St., the driver of the suspect vehicle tried to hit the vehicle following it."Police located the suspect vehicle near 98A Ave., east of 178 St. with one man inside. A police vehicle hit the suspect vehicle, stopping it," EPS said.“An officer then engaged the driver, which resulted in that officer firing their service pistol at the driver, causing him non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.The driver was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said. No officers or citizens were hurt, EPS said..Thompson was released on an undertaking and is scheduled for his first court appearance on Oct. 15 at the Edmonton Court of Justice.No further details will be released as the matter is now before the courts.ASIRT is tasked with independently investigating incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.