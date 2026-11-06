Edmonton parents charged in death of 25-day-old baby from malnutrition and dehydration

Two Edmonton parents have been charged in the death of their 25-day-old baby boy after an autopsy determined the infant died from severe malnutrition and dehydration.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) announced Friday that Lexi Tingley, 24, and Wolf Song Benson, 34, each face charges of failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death.The charges come more than 21 months after emergency crews were called to a home in northeast Edmonton.On Feb. 4, 2025, paramedics and other emergency personnel responded to a report of an infant in medical distress near 33 St. and 116A Ave.The baby was rushed to hospital, where he died.The EPS Homicide Section became involved the following day, launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the infant's death.Following an autopsy and an extensive review of the case, the Edmonton Medical Examiner determined the baby died from severe acute malnutrition and dehydration.The medical examiner classified the death as a homicide.Police arrested and charged both parents on Thursday.The EPS announced the charges Friday morning.Police have not released further details about the circumstances leading to the baby's death or explained why the investigation took more than a year and a half to result in charges.The infant's name has not been released.