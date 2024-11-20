Edmonton police chief McFee announces retirement

Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee has announced his retirement, effective February 21, 2025.McFee, who became Edmonton's 23rd police chief on February 1, 2019, was appointed to lead a comprehensive reimagining of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS). His tenure emphasized programming, cultural transformation, and fostering stronger connections between the EPS and the community.In a statement, John McDougall, Chair of the Edmonton Police Commission, praised McFee for his leadership. “Dale transformed our city’s police service into an organization focused on innovation and delivering policing as an outcome-based public service driven by community safety and well-being. As a result, the EPS is now internationally recognized as one of the most innovative police organizations in North America.”Under McFee’s leadership, the EPS underwent significant structural and strategic changes, including the adoption of the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Framework, a new Guns and Gangs Strategy, and the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program.Other initiatives included a 10-Squad Model to enhance operational efficiency, the Healthy Streets Operations Centre addressing urban issues, and the introduction of trauma-informed support services.McFee also championed engagement with Edmonton's diverse communities. Notable efforts included the Nîsohkamâkewin Council, focused on addressing indigenous inequities, and the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Expression Council to support LGBTQ2S+ community members. In 2019, he issued a formal apology on behalf of the EPS to the LGBTQ2S+ community for past policing actions.McFee expressed gratitude to both the Edmonton Police Commission and the community. “Together we have been impatient for progress but steadfast in a shared belief about the EPS and the community we serve. This support was essential in allowing us to do our critical work.”The Edmonton Police Commission has not yet announced the process for selecting McFee’s successor but will do so in the coming months.