Edmonton police officer charged with sexual assault and breach of trust

An Edmonton police officer has been charged with four criminal offences following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).On Sept. 8, 2023, ASIRT was directed to investigate allegations of an on-duty sexual assault involving an Edmonton Police Service officer. The evidence collected during the probe provided reasonable grounds to believe an offence had occurred. In accordance with the Police Act, the case was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) to determine whether charges were warranted.Following the review, ACPS concluded that the evidence met the standard for prosecution. On Wednesday, Const. Renzo Geronimo was charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, unlawfully being in a dwelling house, and breach of trust. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 10 in the Edmonton Court of Justice.ASIRT confirmed that, as the matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.ASIRT’s mandate is to independently and objectively investigate serious incidents involving Alberta police, including cases of serious injury, death, or sensitive allegations of misconduct.