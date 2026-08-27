Edmonton police officer charged with two counts of sexual assault

Alberta's police watchdog has charged an Edmonton Police Service officer with two counts of sexual assault following an investigation into allegations involving the officer while he was off duty.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team announced Thursday that Const. Alec Chomik was arrested and charged on Wednesday.The charges have not been proven in court.ASIRT said it was directed on March 11, 2024, to investigate allegations arising from an incident involving the off-duty officer the previous day.Investigators subsequently determined there were reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence had been committed.Under Alberta's Police Act, ASIRT forwarded the investigation to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service for an independent assessment of whether the evidence met the standard required for prosecution.ASIRT executive director Matthew Block reviewed both the investigation and the Crown's opinion before determining Chomik should face charges.Chomik was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton on Oct. 7.ASIRT said it will not release further details about the allegations because the case is now before the courts.ASIRT operates as part of Alberta's Police Review Commission and is an independent, civilian-led agency responsible for investigating potential criminal offences involving police officers across the province. Its mandate includes incidents in which police actions may have caused serious injury or death.