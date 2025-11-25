Edmonton police seize firearms, lay dozens of charges, and dismantle outlaw motorcycle gang

Edmonton police have wrapped up a major investigation into the One Order Motorcycle Club (MC), seizing firearms, cash, contraband, and thousands of illegal pills while laying dozens of criminal charges. The 11-month operation spanned Edmonton and into B.C., targeting the one-percent outlaw group tied to violence and closely aligned with the Hells Angels.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Drug & Gang Enforcement Section (EDGE), with support from RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region, executed coordinated raids on Sept. 23, involving more than 200 officers from EPS, RCMP, ALERT, and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit B.C. Search warrants hit 40 locations in Alberta and B.C., resulting in the seizure of 19 firearms, prohibited weapons and replica firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, bullet-proof vests, 50,000 contraband cigarettes, $118,000 in cash, and a steroid and pill operation with over 82,000 pills in Sherwood Park..Several high-profile arrests were made, including a full-patched Hells Angels member and an identified firearm supplier. Charges range from firearms trafficking and conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking to participation in a criminal organization. Nineteen individuals, including Andrew Hylton, Brady Wilhelm, and Robert Walsh, face multiple counts tied to organized crime. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.“This is a major accomplishment in disrupting organized crime,” said Staff Sgt. Marco Antonio of EPS’s Organized Crime Branch. .“It’s a shining example of what can be accomplished when multiple agencies work together.”The operation also provided substantial evidence of One Order MC’s criminal organization status under Canadian law, effectively dismantling the group in Edmonton and disrupting firearms trafficking operations.EPS said the Guns and Gangs Strategy 2023-2025, which guided the investigation, is aimed at reducing gang and firearm violence in Edmonton through sustained enforcement and intelligence-led policing.Anyone with information on this or other crimes is urged to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.