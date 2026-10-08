Edmonton police warn public about release of violent sexual offender

Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a convicted violent sexual offender who authorities believe poses a significant risk to members of the community.Denzel Dre Colton Bird, 30, will be living in the Edmonton area following his release from custody, according to a public warning issued Thursday by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).Police say Bird was convicted in June 2018 of aggravated sexual assault involving a woman he did not know.The charges were originally laid by the Lethbridge Police Service.“Based on information available to the Edmonton Police Service, Bird is assessed as presenting a significant risk of harm to members of the community,” said EPS in its October 8 warning.Bird will be supervised by Correctional Service Canada under statutory release and must comply with several conditions intended to protect the public.He is prohibited from consuming, purchasing or possessing alcohol or illegal drugs, although prescribed and over-the-counter medications are permitted.Bird is also forbidden from associating with individuals he knows or has reason to believe are involved in criminal activity, gangs or substance abuse..The young woman nearly killed when she was beaten with a metal pipe, raped and left for dead in a Lethbridge alley by Bird told court in 2018 she is a "survivor." "At times I even wished [Denzel] Bird had finished me off but then I remember how strong I am and I don't want to give him that power over me," the victim wrote in a statement read aloud by a cousin. "I am a survivor," CBC reportedBird offered a tearful apology at the end of the day: "I do pray each and every night for forgiveness, to have that girl heal.""A 25-year-old newlywed at the time, the woman suffered a severe, traumatic brain injury and was in hospital for months, spending the first few weeks in a medically induced coma. She had to re-learn how to walk and speak. Her personality has completely changed," CBC reported.Bird must now obey a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with exceptions for employment, vocational or educational training, and spiritual or cultural activities approved in writing by his parole supervisor.Bird must reside at a designated facility approved by Correctional Service Canada.He is also required to immediately report all relationships and friendships with females, including any changes in those relationships, to his parole supervisor.Police released Bird's photograph and physical description to help members of the public identify him.Bird is described as 5-ft., 7-ins., 137 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.EPS said the decision to issue a public warning followed careful consideration of public safety and privacy concerns.“The Edmonton Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation of related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community,” police said.Authorities emphasized the warning is intended to allow residents to take appropriate precautions and should not be interpreted as permission to confront or harass Bird.“Members of the public are advised that the intent of this process is to enable citizens to take suitable precautionary measures,” said EPS.“Releasing this information is NOT intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action.”Anyone with information about Bird's activities or conduct while living in the community is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.