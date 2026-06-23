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Edmonton school janitor charged in child sex exploitation investigation

Louis St. Laurent Catholic Junior/Senior High School.
Louis St. Laurent Catholic Junior/Senior High School.
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Louis St. Laurent Catholic Junior/Senior High School.
Crispolo “Cris” Comillas
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