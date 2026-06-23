Edmonton school janitor charged in child sex exploitation investigation

An Edmonton school janitor has been charged with child sexual exploitation offences following an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Internet Child Exploitation unit.Crispolo “Cris” Comillas, 47, was arrested at his Edmonton residence on Thursday with assistance from the Edmonton Police Service. At the time of his arrest, Comillas was employed as a custodian at Louis St. Laurent Catholic Junior/Senior High School.According to ALERT, the investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referred information regarding an unidentified Alberta user allegedly sharing child sexual exploitation material online.Comillas has been charged with possession of child sexual exploitation material and accessing child sexual exploitation material.While the allegations stem from online activity, investigators noted that Comillas’ position at the school brought him into direct contact with youth.As a result, the Internet Child Exploitation unit is urging anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers..The investigation remains active as forensic specialists continue examining computers and electronic devices seized from Comillas’ home during the arrest.Comillas was released from custody under court-imposed conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.Police emphasized that the charges have not been proven in court.ALERT, which is funded by the Alberta government, combines specialized law enforcement resources from across the province to investigate serious and organized crime, including online child exploitation offences.