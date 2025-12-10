Edmonton teacher charged with child-luring offences involving student

An Edmonton junior high teacher is facing a series of child-exploitation charges after Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation unit accused him of carrying on sexually explicit online conversations with one of his students for two years.ALERT’s ICE unit, with assistance from Edmonton police, arrested 32-year-old Dylan Rosychuk on December 5. Rosychuk, who taught at Hilwie Hamdon School in the city’s northwest, is charged with child luring, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and making, possessing, and transmitting child sexual abuse material.Investigators say the charges stem from online offences involving a student at the kindergarten-to-Grade-9 school. ICE opened the investigation earlier this month and has not yet determined whether any other students may have been affected. .The unit said it is releasing information because of Rosychuk’s position of trust and authority and urged anyone with further details to contact police or Crime Stoppers.Rosychuk has been released on a number of court-ordered conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on December 19.ALERT, which is funded by the Alberta government, brings together specialized law-enforcement teams focused on serious and organized crime.