UPDATED: Edmonton Tory MP crosses the floor to Liberals

TORONTO — Matt Jeneroux has crossed the floor to join Mark Carney’s Liberal government, becoming the third Conservative MP to defect in recent weeks.“I am honoured to welcome Matt Jeneroux to our caucus as the newest member of Canada’s new government,” Carney wrote in a social media post announcing the move.Jeneroux follows Chris d'Entremont and Michael Ma, both of whom also crossed the floor from the Conservatives to sit with the Liberals..The latest defection brings the Liberals to 169 seats in the House of Commons — just shy of a majority. Three byelections are set to be held in ridings previously held by Liberals. If the party regains all three, it would rise to 172 seats, the threshold for a majority government, though one that would rely on the Speaker to break tie votes.Jeneroux has represented Edmonton Riverbend since 2015 and was first elected to Alberta’s legislature in 2012. In Ottawa, he served as Conservative critic for supply chains, innovation, infrastructure, health and housing.In November, just ahead of a key House of Commons vote on the federal budget, Jeneroux announced he would resign as Conservative critic.“It was not an easy decision, but it is, I believe, the right one,” he said at the time..He added that while he had hoped Canadians would “put their faith” in a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre in the last federal election, he holds “great admiration” for colleagues “on both sides of the aisle.”On Wednesday, Carney confirmed Jeneroux will serve as special advisor on economic and security partnerships.“Matt’s leadership will contribute to strengthening Canada’s alliances and trade partnerships, advancing Canada’s leadership in global security cooperation, and building our strength at home,” Carney said.In a broader statement, the government framed the move as part of a changing political and geopolitical landscape.“The world has changed, and Canada must change with it,” Carney said. “This is a time to come together — and together, we will build a stronger future for Edmonton, Alberta, and all Canadians.”