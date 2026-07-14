Eight convicted in Alberta illegal cougar and lynx hunting investigation

Eight people have pleaded guilty to multiple wildlife offences following a major Alberta investigation into illegal cougar and Canada lynx hunts that resulted in more than $135,000 in fines and lengthy hunting bans.Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services said the investigation uncovered 11 illegal guided hunts across the province involving resident and non-resident hunters.The convictions resulted in $135,500 in fines, along with a combined 18.5 years of hunting prohibitions and other court-ordered sanctions.According to the province, the offences included hunting cougars after the season had closed, possessing illegally harvested wildlife, using prohibited electronic calling devices and hunting without valid licences.The investigation began in January 2024 after fish and wildlife officers received information about an illegal cougar hunt involving Tracks N Trails Outfitting in Drayton Valley.Investigators determined that a resident hunter, while being guided by the outfitting company, shot and killed a male cougar after the hunting season had ended.As the investigation expanded, officers uncovered evidence of additional illegal hunts across Alberta, including eight involving non-resident hunters and three involving Alberta residents.Search warrants executed in Alberta and British Columbia led to the seizure of 11 cougar skins and skulls, as well as five Canada lynx skins.The Alberta residents who pleaded guilty are Byron Stewart, Cindy Stewart and Devin Hyde, all of Drayton Valley; Jody Janzer of Kitscoty; Luke Viravec of DeBolt; and Garrett Patton of Worsley..Two U.S. residents, Joshua Owens of New Braunfels, Texas, and Arnold Compton of Excello, Missouri, also pleaded guilty to offences under Alberta's Wildlife Act.The province said illegal hunting threatens wildlife management efforts by contributing to overharvesting, reducing wildlife populations and limiting hunting opportunities for law-abiding hunters through reduced quotas and shorter hunting seasons.Officials are encouraging anyone with information about suspected illegal hunting or fishing activity to contact Alberta's 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or submit information online through the provincial reporting system. Anonymous reports may qualify for a reward.