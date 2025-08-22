News

ELBOWS DOWN: Canada removes retaliatory tariffs on US

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that the federal government would be dropping counter-tariffs on the USA in a press conference on Friday.
Carney addresses reporters on Parliament hill
Carney addresses reporters on Parliament hillScreenshot: CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Trump
Breaking
Cusma
Trade War
Tariff
Carney

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news